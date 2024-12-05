Raising Cane’s 2024 Plush Puppy Campaign aids pet welfare groups across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Raising Cane’s 2024 Plush Puppy Campaign is happening nationwide at nearly every Raising Cane’s location now through Jan. 5.

For 28 years, the Holiday Plush Puppy Campaign has supported pet welfare organizations nationwide by releasing a new, special-edition Cane Plush Puppy inspired by the brand’s namesake. Each restaurant chooses a local pet welfare organization, and all proceeds from the Plush Puppy Program are donated to that cause. This year’s theme, “Raise a Little Cane,” features a plush Cane dog dressed as a candy cane to celebrate one of the most iconic treats of the season.

In Indianapolis, 100% of net proceeds from in-restaurant Plush Puppy sales will benefit six welfare organizations in Indiana, including the Hendricks County Humane Society.

Marc Mathias, Cane’s Area Leader of Restaurants, and Tricia Pierce, Hendricks County Humane Society Operations Manager, joined us on Life.Style.Live! to discuss this year’s campaign and its impact on six animal welfare organizations in Indiana.

“The support is amazing because they helped spread our mission and our hope that we can help people and animals in Hendricks County,” Pierce said.

The Hendricks County Humane Society is a nonprofit organization that strives to end pet overpopulation through spay and neuter advocacy programs and community education on pet welfare. This year alone, they have helped spay and neuter nearly 1,000 animals in the Indianapolis community.

Raising Cane’s will also support Almost Home Humane Society, Hamilton County Humane Society, Monroe County Humane Society, Muncie Animal Rescue Fund, and Pet Refuge Inc.

Plush Puppies are available inside Raising Cane’s Restaurants for $9.99 plus tax. For those looking to support on a larger scale, XL sizes are also available for purchase online at raisingcanes.com.