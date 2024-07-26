Raising Cane’s: Celebrating National Chicken Finger Day

Shelby McCurdy, Area Leader of Marketing at Raising Cane’s, joined us to discuss National Chicken Finger Day and the brand’s rapid growth.

Raising Cane’s is quickly becoming one of the most popular restaurant chains in the United States. With over 800 locations in more than 40 states, the company has ambitious plans to open 100 new restaurants in 2024. Their goal is to become one of the top 10 restaurant brands in the country.

Known for its signature Chicken Finger meals, Raising Cane’s has built a loyal following with its simple yet delicious menu. Their “ONE LOVE®” concept focuses on perfecting chicken fingers, which are served with the iconic “Cane’s Sauce.” This sauce has been named the most craveable in the restaurant industry.

National Chicken Finger Day is a special event for Raising Cane’s, celebrating their signature dish. Shelby McCurdy shared insights into the company’s dedication to quality and consistency. “Our goal is to serve the best chicken fingers in the world,” she said. “We focus on fresh, high-quality ingredients and a unique dining experience.”

The company’s growth strategy includes expanding into new markets while maintaining their commitment to excellence. “We are excited about our plans for 2024,” McCurdy said. “Opening 100 new restaurants is a big step, and we are ready to bring our ONE LOVE® to more communities.”

Raising Cane’s also places a strong emphasis on community involvement. They support local events and charities, aiming to make a positive impact in the areas they serve.

As National Chicken Finger Day approaches, fans of Raising Cane’s have much to look forward to. The company continues to set the standard for craveable chicken meals, and their future looks bright. For more information, visit raisingcanes.com.