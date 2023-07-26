Raising Cane’s celebrating National Chicken Finger Day

Raising Cane’s, the beloved restaurant chain famous for its mouthwatering Chicken Finger meals is gearing up to celebrate National Chicken Finger Day on July 27th! Founded by Todd Graves, the day has become a tradition to honor their loyal customers, the Caniacs, who can’t get enough of their delectable offerings. On this special occasion, Raising Cane’s will be giving away one free Chicken Finger to every Caniac Club member, allowing them to relish in the goodness of their signature combo complete with Cane’s sauce, toast, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries, and a choice of drink, including their refreshing fresh-squeezed lemonade and fresh-brewed tea, served over their signature crushed ice. To join the Caniac Club, simply ask a Crewmember for a Caniac card at your local Cane’s and register it online.

But that’s not all! Raising Cane’s has taken its game to a whole new level by collaborating with the multi-talented artist, Post Malone. After the success of Post Malone’s personally-designed Cane’s restaurant in Utah, the partnership has expanded to include a series of limited-edition Post Malone and Raising Cane’s collector’s cups. For an additional $1.39, customers can “Post Up” their combo and get their hands on these unique cups, each reflecting Post’s iconic flair, from his tattoos to his on-stage moments. Each cup comes with a QR code on the back, giving fans a chance to win exclusive Post Malone signed merchandise, concert tickets, trips, and much more! Keep an eye out for the next cup release on Wednesday, August 2nd, as this brand collaboration continues to captivate fans across the nation. With exciting celebrations and partnerships like these, Raising Cane’s continues to delight its customers, spreading the joy of their scrumptious Chicken Finger meals far and wide.