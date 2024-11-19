Rally’s introduces BBQ Brisket Bosswich, a hit among customers

Rally’s has always been known for their classic fries and a generally retro appeal. The chain nonetheless keeps up with food trends to satisfy their very loyal fan base. Representative Kevin Cruz talked about the newest addition to the menu, the BBQ Brisket Bosswich, during a recent feature. This limited-time offer sandwich features two slices of Texas toast, a beef patty, slices of brisket, pickles, onions, cheese, and barbecue sauce in one delightfully packed meal for one to enjoy.

“This is a perfect meal during the holiday season,” Cruz said. “You can grab it while doing your shopping and enjoy something delicious.” One of the key components to the burger is its hickory-smoked meat, carefully prepared to lock in its juicy flavor.

Cruz demonstrated the assembly process, emphasizing the sandwich’s hearty and flavorful components. “It’s not the prettiest one I’ve ever made, but it’s all about the flavor,” he joked. The Barbecue Brisket Boss will be available through mid-January, with early feedback suggesting it’s already a hit. “We brought it back by popular demand after it performed so well last year.”

Rally’s also takes consistency seriously, with more than 10 locations around the Indianapolis area focused on community. “It’s about providing quick, easy, affordable meals without sacrificing quality,” Cruz said. The consistency promise has helped Rally’s build a loyal customer base, especially when it comes to their seasoned fries. “The Fry Love Express truck even tours the country, spreading the love for Rally’s fries,” Cruz added.

In addition to the brisket sandwich, Cruz touted Rally’s desserts, especially the apple pie. “It’s my sneaky favorite menu item,” he said. “For just 99 cents you get this sugary, crispy goodness people don’t realize we have.” The pies, as well as other items like funnel fries, offer sweet options to complement the savory menu.

In some markets, Rally’s operates under the name Checkers. But in Indianapolis, it’s Rally’s. Whatever it’s called, according to Cruz, customers know what to expect. “It’s all about being part of the community and delivering a consistent experience every time,” Cruz said.

To find more information on Rally’s menu items and locations, visit Rallys.com.