Randy Bachman Tour 2024 coming to Indiana

Randy Bachman and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, the legendary rock band known for hits like “Taking Care Of Business” and “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet,” will be playing at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, IN on June 16.

Fans can look forward to an exciting show filled with their classic rock favorites and energetic performances.

This upcoming concert is a must-see event for rock music lovers. Randy Bachman, with his iconic guitar skills, will be joined by the talented members of Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

Together, they will bring their timeless music to life, promising an unforgettable night for everyone in the audience.

Don’t miss this chance to see a legendary band in action!