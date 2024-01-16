Rare 1978 Star Wars Jawa figure set for auction

A rare 1978 Star Wars Jawa figure by Palitoy, considered the most coveted among Star Wars collectors, was discovered in a loft in the UK.

The owner, who served as the Art Director for Marvel UK in the late 1970s, unearthed the figure while unpacking film memorabilia received from PALITOY during the promotion of the Star Wars line in Marvel’s comics.

This Jawa figure is particularly special as it still features the original vinyl cape, a rare detail that adds to its desirability. After confirming its authenticity through Excalibur Auctions, it was revealed to be one of the rarest carded Star Wars figures, with only 10-15 examples known to exist.

Star Wars fans will have the chance to bid on this unique piece of toy history in Excalibur Auctions Diecast & Vintage Toys and Model Railway Collectors Sale on January 27, 2024, with an estimated value of £10,000-£15,000.

