Rebecca Shaw and Ben Kronengold introduce their new book “Naked in the rideshare”

Rebecca Shaw and Ben Kronengold are two young comedic authors. They were the youngest authors ever featured on The Tonight Show. Ben and Rebecca first garnered attention after their Yale graduation speech went viral on social media. They joined us today on Life.Style.Live! to talk about their new book “Naked in the Rideshare.”

Their new book is based on short comedic stories, filled with absurdities, contradictions, and notes app apologies that can define growing up today. The essays throughout the book take a closer look into the hopes and fears of generation Z.

Their book did so well it is set to become a future pair of the TV series “Sky Not Found” and “Unchosen.”

Many celebrities’ have reviewed this book as well. Here are their thoughts.

“A brilliant debut collection from two hilarious, and let’s face it strange minds” -Mindy Kaling

“Ben and Rebecca give brilliant voice to their generation, it is a generation that needs to be loved and made fun of, and these two do both in equal measure” – Nick Kroll

“Voices of their generation”- Jimmy Fallon

“Incredibly original, bizarre, and funny. Each story is distinct and yet reflects their collective genius as writers who are daring and ahead of the curve”- Will Ferrell

