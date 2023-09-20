Receive the ultimate roofing experience with Open Box Roofing

Join OpenBox Roofing in their heartfelt support for Susan G. Komen and the upcoming More Than Pink Walk, previously known as Race for the Cure.

This event, just two weeks away, is a crucial opportunity to raise awareness for breast cancer.

As proud sponsors of the walk, OpenBox Roofing will supply water, assist with the Kidz Zone, and welcome participants at the finish line.

Throughout October, the OpenBox team proudly wears Breast Cancer Awareness sweatshirts.

These sweatshirts, a big hit last year, are now available for purchase, with all profits going to Susan G Komen.

Priced at $35.00 each, these sweatshirts can be ordered by contacting Megan at GiveBack@openboxroofing.com.

Komen is also seeking additional volunteers for the walk, which promises to be even larger than last year’s.

Sign up to volunteer via the provided links and come together on Saturday, October 7th, at Historic Military Park at White River State Park for this meaningful event.

Learn more about OpenBox Roofing at www.openboxroofing.com and find event details at www.komen.org/indianapoliswalk. Let’s walk for a cause and make a difference!