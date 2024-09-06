Record legal wagering expected during 2024-2025 NFL Season

As the 2024-2025 NFL season approaches, American adults are expected to place a record number of legal bets on the games.

The American Gaming Association (AGA) shared that this will be the biggest season for legal sports betting in the United States.

According to the AGA, over two-thirds of American adults, which is about 164 million people, now live in areas where sports betting is legal.

This includes 38 states and Washington, D.C. With the NFL season set to begin, the AGA is predicting a huge increase in legal wagers.

Joe Maloney of the AGA emphasized the importance of responsible gaming, especially as more people join the sports betting market.

September also marks the start of Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM), which has been running for 26 years. The campaign aims to raise awareness and improve education about responsible gaming.

As part of RGEM, the AGA’s “Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™” campaign continues to encourage bettors to wager responsibly.

This campaign, which launched in 2019, is a public effort to educate both new and experienced bettors on safe and responsible betting practices.

For more information, watch the full interview above!