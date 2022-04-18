Life.Style.Live!

RecycleForce helps people dispose of electronics without hurting environment

Grab your hard hat, we’re disassembling electronics with the team from RecycleForce today as part of our month-long celebration of Earth Day.

Crista Carlino, director of development & communications, and Rob Smith, warehouse manager, joined us Monday to share the importance of recycling electronic waste, how to prep items for recycling, how RecycleForce ensures data is destroyed, how you can get your electronics to the RecycleForce team and more!

On Saturday April 23rd, in honor of Earth Day, all Marion County residents will be able to bring their electronic items to a drop off location at Krannert Park from 9am – 2pm. Items containing Freon, like refrigerators and air conditioners will not be accepted at this event, but can be brought to the RecycleForce warehouse at 1255 Roosevelt Avenue from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The goal of the event is to educate the community on ways both businesses and private citizens can ensure their electronic waste is recycled and not in a landfill with the Earth Day Heroes at RecycleForce.

For more information visit or call:

recycleforce.org

facebook.com/RecycleForce

317-532-1367

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RECYCLE FORCE.