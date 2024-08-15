Refresh your summer with watermelon and avocado recipes

Lori Taylor, also known as The Produce Moms, recently shared simple watermelon and avocado recipes designed to make the most of fresh summer produce.

Simply Watermelon

Taylor highlighted three watermelon-based recipes that are easy to prepare with just five ingredients or less:

Watermelon Caprese: This recipe combines watermelon with mozzarella and basil, offering a refreshing twist on the classic Caprese salad. Full recipe available here. Watermelon Prosciutto Skewers: A simple skewer recipe that pairs the sweetness of watermelon with the savory flavor of prosciutto. Full recipe available here. Watermelon Margarita Slices: A fun, adult-friendly treat that marinates watermelon slices in a margarita mix. Full recipe available here.

Taylor also shared tips for selecting the perfect watermelon, advising that a ripe watermelon should feel heavy for its size and have a yellow spot, indicating it ripened on the vine.

Avocado Boats for Breakfast and Lunch/Dinner

Taylor introduced versatile avocado boats, ideal for both breakfast and lunch or dinner:

Stuffed Breakfast Avocado: Taylor demonstrated how to prepare stuffed avocado boats filled with scrambled eggs and Canadian bacon. She also shared a tip to prevent avocados from browning by coating them with avocado oil. The full preparation method is showcased on her Instagram here. Sushi Avocado Boat: This recipe involves filling avocado boats with a mix of sushi-grade tuna, cucumber, and sriracha mayo, served over jasmine rice.

Taylor emphasized the importance of using fresh ingredients and creative presentations to make meals more enjoyable and visually appealing.

For more information and detailed recipes, visit theproducemoms.com.