Life.Style.Live!

Registered Dietitian prepares Pumpkin Spice Yogurt Dip, Black Bean Salsa

Social gatherings during the holiday season are an important time for older adults, and food and nutrition can play a big role when it comes to the mental health of the aging population.

There is also a high rate of food insecurity in the metro area among older adults, and how those who feel compelled can make a donation to CICOA during this crucial time.

Allie Overett, Registered Dietitian for CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss more on all of this and to share a couple of delicious snack recipes.

The salsa recipe is a great inexpensive, simple, year-round option as an appetizer, salad or side dish. To make it more Holiday appropriate folks could simply pair it with leftover turkey or repurpose it to make soup or a salad! It could also be an appetizer for early arrivals on the day of Thanksgiving.

Black Bean Salsa recipe

Pumpkin Spice Yogurt Dip recipe

For more information, click here.