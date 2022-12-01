Life.Style.Live!

ReJoyce Financial CEO talks holistic financial planning, when you should get back into stock market

Alexander Joyce, President and CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” discussed the meaning of being a holistic planning firm.

Joyce had the idea to put many different types of financial professionals under one roof. This includes people who can help with pension maximization, asset cycle systems, life insurance audits, document organization, and social security analysis. Everyone works together under one common goal: to make your life better.

There’s no time like the present to consider professional financial advice. Information on holistic financial planning is available at the ReJoyce Financial website or by calling 317-903-0517. You can also text REJOYCE to 707REJOYCE.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REJOYCE FINANCIAL.