Remarkable mother inspires others as she fights for son to live best life with rare muscle disease

This story of a remarkable mother fighting for her son to live his best life is truly inspiring. Laura McLinn is an advocate hoping to help as many people as possible with a progressive rare disease, which causes muscles to slowly waste away, called Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

While shocked by the diagnosis, Laura was committed to making every day count. This relentless optimism led to participating in a clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

McLinn joined us today to talk about Jordan’s journey and how she wants to share her family’s story in hopes of helping others facing Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Like most moms, McLinn had plans for her son’s future, hoping to help him fulfill his dreams. But when Jordan was almost four years old, he was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a progressive disease that causes muscles to slowly waste away. The diagnosis was a complete shock to his family, but his mom quickly realized that this was their journey, and they were going to make every day the best day ever going forward.

And that’s exactly what they’ve done. After researching potential treatment options Jordan and his family decided to enroll him into a clinical trial for a new treatment for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The family had so much hope that this could help their son.

Now, Jordan and his family are celebrating the success he’s had in the clinical trial for the treatment which was received Accelerated Approval by the FDA for Duchenne patients who have a specific mutation like Jordan. His mom says it’s been incredible to watch all the positive changes he’s been experiencing, during the four years since he’s been receiving the treatment. Jordan who is now 12-years old, says he tries to make every day the best day ever.

Jordan is one of an estimated 10,000 boys in the U.S. with this rare disease. Early signs of Duchenne include delayed ability to sit, stand or walk. Patients face increasing loss of mobility and by adolescence, many require the use of a wheelchair. In teenage years patients begin experiencing problems with heart and lung function that leads to serious, life-threatening complications.

For more information visit, teamjordan.org.