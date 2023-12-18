Remember when rock was young, an Elton John experience

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- It’s like a trip back in time.

Craig Meyer and the Rocket Band recreate Elton John’s signature sound and style bringing his music to life on stage.

This year they will be preforming on New Years Eve at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel.

The band will bring to stage many of the iconic songs that made Elton John the global mega star he is.

Meyer has been performing on stage for years.

He’s been in the Broadway production of CATS and many other performances.

Meyer worked with Alan Menken on Disney’s Aladdin, and with Tim Rice and Elton John on The Lion King. Other television and film appearances include guest starring roles on “Necessary Roughness,” “Will & Grace,” “Good Morning Miami,” “Family Law,” “General Hospital,” and “Fernwood 2Nite.”

Film credits include Leatherheads with George Clooney and Renee Zellweger, Joyful Noise with Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah, and his latest project Identity Thief with Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy.