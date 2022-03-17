Life.Style.Live!

‘Remember When Rock Was Young – The Elton John Tribute’ comes to Palladium stage tomorrow

A spectacular theatrical experience and musical journey celebrating the decades of chart-topping hits of Sir Elton John is coming to the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts.

The show is happening on Friday, March 18 at 8 p.m. and stars Elton John impersonator Craig Meyer. He is also a multiple award-winning, multi-talented singer, actor and pianist.

In addition to his numerous credits with roles in film, television and on Broadway, Meyer has toured internationally and recorded with music legends including Frankie Valli and Barry Manilow.

Meyer will perform songs including “Benny and the Jets,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and “Candle in the Wind.”

He is considered to be the best Elton John tribute artist in the market today whose strong vocals, striking resemblance and amazing talent on the piano has audiences everywhere remembering when rock was young.

Barry Manilow says, “Craig A Meyer is one of the most talented people I have ever worked with. He can do anything.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ATIStage.org.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE ACTORS THEATRE OF INDIANA.