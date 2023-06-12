Renovation Husbands share how to ‘one-up’ the block this summer

Renovation Husbands, the Instagram-famous and award-winning DIY and design team, are here to help you “one up the block” just in time for summer. As featured experts on Magnolia Network and known for their stunning renovation of an 1800s Victorian home, Stephen and David St. Russell will share their invaluable tips on revamping your outdoor area.

On Thursday, June 8. from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm ET, they will be available for Zoom, satellite, Skype, and radio interviews, providing insights on creating beautiful spaces that will make your whole neighborhood proud.

Additionally, they will reveal details about exciting sweepstakes where you can enter for a chance to win cash prizes worth up to $5,000 to help bring your outdoor oasis dreams to life. Stay tuned for their expert advice and the opportunity to transform your outdoor space into something truly extraordinary.