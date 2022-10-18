Life.Style.Live!

Republic Airways to host career summit for students, professionals this weekend

Calling all future aviation professionals!

Opportunity awaits with a first of its kind event coming up this weekend.

Yiesha L. Beamon, DEI Program Manager of Republic Airways, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with everything you need to know. Here’s more from her:

The Aviation Career Summit presented by Republic Airways is set to present the first-of-its-kind statewide event on Oct. 21-23.

The goal of this event is to create future aviation professionals. Industry leaders, key aviation stakeholders, and students will gather to hear and see how this event will increase the exposure of the aviation industry to new audiences. The intended effect is to increase the State of Indiana’s aviation workforce by inspiring Hoosiers throughout the state. Aviation professionals will come together and share all the opportunities within aviation.

Aviation workforce challenges are a consistent industry issue coupled with the glaring disparities that exist. From gender to race increasing diversity in aviation is a key goal of the Aviation Career Summit. This event aims to grow diverse representation at all levels and roles within the aviation industry. The intentionality to launch this summit is to work together to ensure everyone understands the summit’s intention and to cultivate true collaboration and support around the state. With a mission-driven mantra to create opportunities for success in aviation while removing barriers, we strongly believe that working together is the only way.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REPUBLIC AIRWAYS.