Research confirms how mind-skin connection works

by: Tierra Carpenter
If you’ve ever felt like your sensitive skin can affect your emotions, or your emotions could affect the condition of your skin, guess what? You are right, and you’re not alone. A new trailblazing campaign is working to de-stigmatize conversations around skin sensitivity. 

Dr. Mara Weinstein Velez, a top doctor and leading expert in psych dermatology, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to break down the latest findings from a study conducted by a leading skincare company. She also discussed consumer perceptions of their sensitivity and shared tips and advice on how to approach caring for sensitive skin. 

