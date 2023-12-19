Retired WNBA player Tamika Catchings spills the ‘Tea’s Me Cafe’

Tea’s Me Cafe is a local gem, earning the prestigious title of Best Tea House in Indianapolis in 2020.

It’s a place where patrons can savor a diverse selection of premium loose-leaf teas, relish delicious food offerings, and bask in a sophisticated atmosphere.

Notably, the cafe has a remarkable backstory. In 2017, Tamika Catchings, a four-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Hall of Famer, and founder of the Catch the Stars Foundation, stepped in to rescue Tea’s Me Cafe when she learned that the original owners were planning to shutter the business.

Committed to community advocacy, the cafe not only serves delectable food and beverages but also hosts enriching programming and events.

As a testament to its dedication, Tea’s Me Cafe expanded its footprint with Tea’s Me Community Cafe, a second location established in partnership with Tarkington Park.

At the heart of their offerings is a commitment to sourcing the finest loose-leaf teas from around the world, delivering a noticeable difference in freshness, taste, and aroma.

Recognizing the myriad health benefits of tea, the cafe aims to provide an exceptional beverage experience, whether to kickstart one’s day or aid in a restful night’s sleep.