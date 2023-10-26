Rev up your knowledge: Exploring racing helmets at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

Join us as we dive into the fascinating world of racing helmets with Roxie Dunbar, Collections Manager at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

Roxie joined us to showcase an array of helmets, including the Leather Helmet, Polo-style Helmet, Open-faced Helmet, and Closed-faced Helmet, each representing a different era in the evolution of helmet design and safety in motorsports.

We discovered how these helmets have not only evolved for safety but also become a canvas for artistic expression, reflecting the personalities and uniqueness of drivers.

Roxie will also shed light on the meticulous care and preservation of artifacts like these helmets within the museum’s collection.

Plus, don’t forget to mark your calendars as Roxie reminds us that the museum will be closing for renovation on November 5th.

Don’t miss this exciting glimpse into the history and artistry of racing helmets at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum!