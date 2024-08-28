Rich Hardesty talks new album, events, and more

Rich Hardesty, an international singer and songwriter, joined us to discuss his upcoming events and music.

He shared details about his show at The Brown County Playhouse on September 7th, sponsored by Hard Truth Distillery, and his plans for a Jamaican Daydream Getaway with Hyrider in January 2025.

Rich has released 20 independent albums and continues to tour worldwide, delivering a unique blend of rock, country, and reggae.

He’s also passionate about giving back, including rescuing dogs and supporting service trips to Mexico, Jamaica, and Hawaii.