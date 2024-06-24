Richard Sterban’s journey with ‘The Oak Ridge Boys’

Richard Sterban, before joining The Oak Ridge Boys, toured with J.D. Sumner and the Stamps Quartet. At that time, they were singing backup for Elvis Presley.

Sterban became famous for his deep bass solo in the Oak Ridge Boys’ 1981 hit single “Elvira.”

He also sang lead on some of the group’s songs, including a cover of The Righteous Brothers’ “Dream On,” which became a top-ten hit.

Besides his music career, Sterban recorded public service announcements for NOAA Weather Radio. He also served as the voice of The Roadhouse, a classic country channel on Sirius Satellite Radio.

From 1978 to 2008, Sterban was a part-owner of the Nashville Sounds minor league baseball team.

He owned it along with entrepreneur Larry Schmittou and other country music stars like Conway Twitty, Larry Gatlin, and Cal Smith.

Since 2023, Sterban has taken long breaks from The Oak Ridge Boys’ tours. Aaron McCune, the bass vocalist for Dailey & Vincent, has been filling in for him.

As of September 2023, the band announced that the issues causing Sterban’s absences have been resolved.