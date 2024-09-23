Rick Crosslin’s ‘Drop of Doom’ physics demo explores gravity and more

Get ready for a lesson in physics as Rick Crosslin, also known as The Science Guy, brings his latest experiment, the “Drop of Doom,” to life.

Known for making science accessible and exciting, Crosslin explained the principles of gravity, energy, and momentum with a hands-on demonstration.

The Drop of Doom

In the “Drop of Doom,” Crosslin dropped two objects of different weights to explore the question: Will the heavier object smash faster than the lighter one?

This classic experiment illustrates a concept in physics—objects fall at the same rate regardless of their weight, as long as air resistance is negligible.

Rick Crosslin is passionate about making science engaging for all ages. His interactive demonstrations are not just about understanding theory but also about seeing science in action.

For more fascinating demos and educational science content, follow Rick Crosslin, The Science Guy, online.