Riley Children’s Health BPD program offers comprehensive care for premature babies with lung disease

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Dr. Rebecca Rose, a Neonatologist and co-director at Riley Children’s BDP program, specializes in caring for babies born prematurely, with congenital anomalies or who become sick after delivery. She is the co-director of the Riley Children’s bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) program, convening multidisciplinary experts to care for babies that are born with or develop preterm lung disease shortly after birth.

Dr. Rose joined Reporter Marlee Thomas on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the BPD program on Friday.

In the last two decades, advancements in perinatal and neonatal intensive care have led to a remarkable increase in the survival rates of premature infants. For some of these newborns, however, the mechanical ventilation and long-term oxygen therapy needed to save their lives carries the risk of severe bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), a preterm lung disease, as well as related complications that include pulmonary hypertension, neurodevelopmental disorders and other developmental issues.

That’s why Riley Children’s Health has developed and launched a highly successful interdisciplinary BPD program to address the needs of these babies in 2018.

The BPD program at Riley Children’s is one of the few interdisciplinary programs in the Midwest—and the only one in Indiana—providing care to patients with BPD. In addition to the program, the Pulmonary Hypertension Program at Riley Children’s is a PHA-accredited Pulmonary Hypertension Center of Comprehensive Care, providing support for patients with BPD.

Aiming to improve the management and clinical outcomes of premature babies at risk of severe BPD, colleagues in neonatology and pediatric pulmonology at Riley Children’s conducted a study through the hospital’s inpatient BPD program. The criteria encompassed infants born at <32 weeks postmenstrual age (PMA) requiring invasive mechanical ventilation at 28 days of age, or infants born <32 weeks PMA requiring mechanical ventilation or noninvasive respiratory support >4LPM HFNC at 36 weeks PMA. By the end, the study revealed significant improvement in morbidity and mortality outcomes, as well as shorter length of hospital stay.

Most centers’ BPD programs don’t start seeing babies until about 36 weeks corrected age, but our team begins following infants in the NICU as early as four weeks of age if they require invasive mechanical ventilation. With this earlier intervention, the healthcare team is able to continually assess how babies are responding to therapies and make the proper adjustments to minimize lung injury.

Following discharge, infants transition to the outpatient Infant Breathing Program, with follow-up care provided by the BPD team, which encompasses interdisciplinary specialists such as general pediatricians, a nutritionist, a respiratory therapist and more. With care organized by a dedicated nurse coordinator, the program involves guideline-based evaluation and management, respiratory medication management, oxygen weaning and titration, as well as neurodevelopmental follow-up.

To learn more about the BDP program, click here.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY RILEY CHILDREN’S HEALTH.