Rise ‘n Roll Bakery shines in National Donut Contest

Rise ‘n Roll Bakery has once again proven its excellence in the world of donuts.

The bakery participated in the Underground Donut Contest in Chicago, IL, and for the third year in a row, has won the award for America’s Favorite Fan Donut with their Cinnamon Caramel Donuts.

This popular donut has earned the bakery the top spot in 10 different categories!

Underground Donut Tour: America’s Search for the Greatest Donuts

On May 7, 2024, the Underground Donut Tour announced the winners of America’s Greatest Donuts. This year, more than 33,000 votes were cast by donut fans across the country. Rise ‘n Roll Bakery of Indiana emerged as the Overall Fan Favorite, with their Cinnamon Caramel Donut being voted the most popular donut in America.

In addition to winning the Overall Fan Favorite, Rise ‘n Roll Bakery also won in several other categories:

Greatest Cider Donut: Apple Cider Cake

Greatest Cream-Filled Donut: Chocolate Bavarian

Greatest Old-Fashioned Donut: Sour Cream Old-Fashioned

Greatest Yeast Donut: Cinnamon Caramel

And many more!

Other Notable Winners

The contest also recognized other outstanding donut shops across the country:

D&D’s Place in Chicago won the Greatest Fritter Donut and two other categories.

The Donut Man of Glendora, CA won Greatest Fruit Filled Donut.

Bear Donut of New York City won Greatest Mochi.

Beacon Doughnuts of Chicago won the Greatest Vegan Donut.

About the Underground Donut Tour

The Underground Donut Tour began in Chicago in 2015 and has expanded to 20 cities across the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK. This fun-filled, two-hour walking tour showcases some of the top donut shops in each city. To book your tour, visit www.undergrounddonuttour.com.

Celebrate with Rise ‘n Roll

Rise ‘n Roll Bakery is excited to share its award-winning donuts with the community. Their success in the Underground Donut Contest is a testament to their dedication to quality and innovation in baking. Join them in celebrating their achievements and enjoy some of the best donuts in America!