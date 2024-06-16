Rising star Lennox Monroe discusses her musical journey

Indianapolis-born singer-songwriter Lennox Monroe shared insights into her musical journey, recent releases, and future plans in a recent interview.

Monroe’s passion for music began in her childhood through musical theater. “I’ve always loved being on stage. It’s been my greatest joy,” she said. Despite her love for performance, she initially kept her songwriting private due to bullying experiences. Her best friend, who encouraged her to share her music, was a significant influence. “It’s only because of her that I ever started sharing my songs with the world,” Monroe explained. Her friend’s passing in 2018 was a turning point in her life and music career.

In addition to her friend’s support, Monroe’s longtime vocal coach also played a crucial role in her development. “It was those two people who saw things in me that I didn’t see in myself,” she said. Their support pushed her to pursue music wholeheartedly.

Monroe’s journey has led her to collaborate with veteran musicians in Nashville, including Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie McCoy. “Though I don’t consider myself a country musician, working with someone who has recorded with Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton was incredibly inspiring,” she said. McCoy’s humility and stories about his career left a lasting impression on her.

Monroe’s music spans themes of love, loss, and personal growth, reflecting her own life experiences. “Pretty much everything I write comes from personal experience. So, as I evolve, the music evolves with me,” she noted.

During the interview, Monroe performed her song “Freddie Mercury,” showcasing her vocal talent and emotional depth. The performance was met with enthusiastic applause.

Lennox Monroe continues to rise in the music scene, bringing personal and heartfelt stories to her audience. Her journey from personal tragedy to musical triumph is a testament to her resilience and talent.