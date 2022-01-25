Life.Style.Live!

Rooster’s Kitchen owner prepares Quinoa Wild Rice Pilaf, Caramelized Onion Béchamel

Rooster’s Kitchen is proudly located in Downtown Indianapolis, on Mass Ave. next to the Bottleworks District. They are known for offering locally sourced, home-style inspired food at reasonable prices, complimented by an expertly curated local and craft beer menu.

Ross Katz, owner of Rooster’s Restaurant Group, LLC., joined us today in the “Life.Style.Live!” kitchen. He prepared Quinoa and Wild Rice Pilaf plated in their Buddha Bowl and Caramelized Onion Béchamel plated with their Hoosier Hot Brown.





For more information visit, roostersindy.com.