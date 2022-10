Life.Style.Live!

Run for Sound virtual event fundraises for Hear Indiana, supporting children with hearing loss

“Great Day TV” host and “Life.Style.Live!” contributor Patty Spitler has a special relationship with Hear Indiana and has been their very visible and vocal spokesperson for the past 14 years.

Patty suffers from Meniere’s Disease with severe hearing loss, and she joined us Wednesday along with Lisa Thornton, CEO of Hear Indiana, to tell us more.

They also discussed the 19th Annual Run for Sound which is a virtual event happening on October 24 to November 7.

For more information, click here.