Run the 8th annual Circle City Donut Dash to benefits Teachers’ Treasures

The 8th annual Circle City Donut Dash benefitting Teachers’ Treasures is set for March 18th!

Mike Cook, American College of Education Director Marketing Operations, and Margaret Sheehan Teachers’ Treasures Executive Director, joined us to share more about the event.

WISH-TV’s Drew Blair will also be emceeing the event! There will be a donut challenege and non-donut challenge for participants to enjoy.

