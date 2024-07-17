Rupert’s Kids: Changing lives one step at a time feat. Russ Baum

Russ Baum, a talented singer and songwriter, recently sat down with us to share the incredible work of Rupert’s Kids, an organization dedicated to helping young adults turn their lives around. Rupert’s Kids focuses on providing guidance, support, and opportunities to those who need a second chance.

Rupert’s Kids was founded by Rupert Boneham, who is widely known for his appearance on the reality TV show “Survivor.” However, his most important work happens off-screen. Rupert’s Kids aims to help young people who have had a rough start in life, offering them the tools and resources they need to succeed.

Russ Baum is passionate about this cause and wants more people to know about the good work being done by Rupert’s Kids.

Rupert’s Kids provides various programs, including job training, life skills education, and mentorship. These programs are designed to empower participants and help them become self-sufficient.

Many of the young adults who go through these programs have faced significant challenges, such as homelessness, addiction, or trouble with the law. Rupert’s Kids gives them a chance to rebuild their lives and create a positive future.

Russ Baum’s involvement with Rupert’s Kids highlights the importance of community support and the power of giving back. By sharing his platform and voice, he hopes to inspire others to get involved and support this vital cause. Whether through donations, volunteering, or simply spreading the word, everyone can play a part in helping Rupert’s Kids continue their life-changing work.

Rupert’s Kids is an inspiring organization making a significant difference in the lives of young adults who need it most. With the support of dedicated individuals like Russ Baum, Rupert’s Kids will continue to provide hope and opportunities for those seeking a fresh start. For more information or to get involved, visit their website at rupertskids.org.