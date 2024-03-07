Ruston Kelly talks new music, tour dates, and more!

Ruston Kelly talks new music, tour dates, and more!

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly joined us to talk about his “Mending Song (Piano Version),” a reinterpretation of his single released today through Rounder Records.

This stripped-down rendition is a preview to his upcoming EP, Weakness, Etc, which gathers seven tracks recorded alongside his acclaimed third studio album, 2023’s The Weakness.

Among the collection are other released songs like “Heaven Made The Darkness” and the emotive “Belly of the Beast,” both already available across all digital platforms.

Set to release on Friday, March 22nd, Weakness, Etc is now open for pre-saving.

To celebrate the EP’s launch, Kelly is going on a solo acoustic tour starting March 27th at A&R Music Bar in Columbus, OH, and continuing across North America until early May.

Notable tour stops include performances at iconic venues such as Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, NY, scheduled for April 17th, and the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, on May 2nd.

Exclusive VIP packages will be offered for select dates, with artist presales starting today at noon ET, accessible via the password: TOOCHILL.

General ticket sales are available Friday, January 26th, at 10 a.m. Local Time.

For tour information and ticket availability, visit www.rustonkelly.com/tour.