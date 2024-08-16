Ryan’s World: YouTube star Ryan Kaji talks first movie

We were excited to be joined by YouTube star Ryan Kaji and his parents, Shion and Loann, to talk about their latest movie, “Ryan’s World: The Movie – Titan Universe Adventure.”

Ryan is only 11 years old, but he’s already known around the world for his popular YouTube channel.

In this new movie, Ryan and his twin sisters, Emma and Kate, are pulled into a magical comic book.

Ryan has to become a superhero named Red Titan to save them.

The movie is special because it’s the first time a digital creator like Ryan has had a movie in theaters nationwide.

Ryan started his YouTube channel in 2015, and now he has over 61 million subscribers.

His videos have been watched 83 billion times! Ryan’s World has become more than just videos.

The Kaji family has also launched a successful toy line, a TV show, and even had a balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“Ryan’s World: The Movie – Titan Universe Adventure” will be in theaters across the country starting August 16, 2024.

It’s an exciting adventure for all Ryan’s fans and a big step for digital creators everywhere.