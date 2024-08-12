Salt & Smoke by Seoul Fresh Finds a new home at Indianapolis Yacht Club

Paul Kim, the owner of Salt & Smoke by Seoul Fresh, recently shared exciting news about the growth of his business.

Starting in 2013 as a humble food truck, Salt & Smoke by Seoul Fresh has now found a permanent home at the Indianapolis Yacht Club in Geist.

Kim explained that the journey from a food truck to a stable location has been rewarding.

The move to the Indianapolis Yacht Club represents a significant step forward for the business, which has become a favorite among locals for its unique and flavorful offerings.

With a reputation built on quality and innovation, Salt & Smoke by Seoul Fresh continues to serve its loyal customers while attracting new ones in its new setting.

As the business settles into its new home, it remains committed to delivering the same delicious experience that its fans have come to love.