The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program brings holiday joy to children in need

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is working to bring joy to children in need this holiday season. Captain Rachel Johnson of the Salvation Army Eagle Creek Corps shared how the initiative helps provide gifts to children who might otherwise go without.

“Angel Tree is when you sponsor a child under the umbrella of the Salvation Army to ensure that child will receive presents on Christmas morning,” Johnson explained. The process is straightforward: sponsors receive a tag with details about a child, including their clothing sizes, favorite items, and specific needs. The recommended contribution per child is $100, covering essentials like clothing as well as toys.

The need this year is significant, with the Salvation Army anticipating service to approximately 1,000 children. At this point, only 125 more sponsorships are needed to meet their goal. “It’s incredible to be so close to our goal this time of year,” Johnson said, emphasizing the impact of community generosity.

While sponsors typically do not meet the families they are helping, Johnson described the gratitude she witnesses as parents pick up the gifts. “I get to see the faces of the parents and know that we’ve lifted the burden of choosing between paying bills or providing Christmas. It’s a very joyful moment,” she said.

In addition to Angel Tree, Johnson highlighted other ways to support the Salvation Army’s mission throughout the year. However, this holiday campaign remains one of their largest efforts.

For those interested in sponsoring a child or learning more about the Angel Tree program, Johnson encourages the community to act quickly as the deadline approaches. “It’s an easy way to make a significant impact and do the most good,” she added.

For more information, visit tsamm.org.

