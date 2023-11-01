Samaritan’s Feet International: 20 years of hope and 10 million lives touched worldwide

Samaritan’s Feet International is celebrating a historic milestone as it marks its 20th year as a humanitarian aid organization.

Recently, in Mitchells Plain, South Africa, the organization achieved a remarkable feat by serving its 10 millionth recipient, a momentous occasion made possible with the help of dedicated volunteers, including many from Indianapolis.

Todd Melloh, representing Samaritan’s Feet, and Amy Chiappe from Republic Airways, will share insights about the organization’s mission, the significance of washing feet, spending time, and providing new shoes to those in need, both in South Africa and within their local community in Indianapolis.

They will also discuss how people in Indianapolis can get involved with Samaritan’s Feet, making a difference in the lives of countless individuals around the world and right at home.

Samaritan’s Feet believes that a new pair of shoes and an act of kindness can provide hope, opportunity, and a better future for those less fortunate.