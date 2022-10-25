Life.Style.Live!

Sammy Terry helps explain how Gutter Helmet saves people from cleaning gutters ever again

At Gutter Helmet, their greatest reward is to help our customers keep their gutters clean without needing to put themselves in harm’s way by climbing the ladder.

Brian Carriger, sales manager of Gutter Helmet of Central Indiana, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Sammy Terry to discuss the horror stories people have experienced while choosing to clean their own gutters and how Gutter Helmet helps make that a thing of the past. Here’s more from Gutter Helmet:

Some of the stories can be pretty comical when you picture someone dangling from the gutter doing their best Clark Griswold impression, but obviously not every story ends up being a “close call” because serious injuries do occur.

Every year, there are 0ver 160,000 ladder related accidents in the U.S. and the majority happen at a ladder height of 10’ or lower.

In a way, this statistic actually makes us happy to hear that homeowners are less likely to attempt to reach their 2nd-story gutters, but it also likely means that their “hard to reach” gutters are being overlooked.

Ignored gutters can lead to clogging and overflowing, which leads to more serious issues in the long run, such as: wood rot, ground erosion, Insect infestation, flooding and foundation damage

Look, life is not without its risks, but cleaning your gutters doesn’t have to be one of them. It’s time to stay off the ladder for good, and enjoy the fall leaves from the safety of the ground.

Gutter Helmet of Central Indiana to learn how Gutter Helmet protects your gutters from harmful debris, while keeping you out of harm’s way.

With Gutter Helmet, you’ll never clean your gutters again!

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GUTTER HELMET.