Life.Style.Live!

Sammy Terry shares recipe for bone-chilling chili using his new Kölsch Beer

If you like toes in your chili, this recipe is for you!

Sammy Terry joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Ghoulsby and George the spider to demonstrate how to make his “bone-chilling chili recipe using Sammy Terry Kölsch Beer AKA “The Official Beer of Horror,” which is available at Scarlet Lane Tap Houses.

Sammy Terry has been TV & Media broadcasting in Indiana for 60 years, longer than any other broadcasting entity, and still going strong.

Watch all the Classic and new Nightmare Theater Shows Streaming on SammyTerry.com, just like you used to on TV. New shows are added every Friday.

Coupon Code: “FREE60” = 30 Days Free to view all 60+ Old & New Sammy Terry Shows from the ’70s to today.

Last week’s show was the show originally broadcast in 1986 when Sammy hosted “Re-Animator.”

This Friday’s show is the original TV show aired in 1978 “King Kong.”

On, Friday, Oct. 28, buy tickets on SammyTerry.com to party with George, Ghoulsby and Sammy in the Dungeon celebrating Sammy’s birthday and long broadcasting career. It will also broadcast LIVE on the Sammy Terry Facebook Fanpage at 8:00 p.m.

Also, on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Strand Theatre in Shelbyville at 7:30 p.m., there will be a Stage Double Feature of “Young Frankenstein” & “Horror Express” with Special Intermission guest Mark Carter talking from “Behind the Cape” about “Growing Up with Sammy Terry”

Text “ SAMMY “ to 46220 Sammy Terry is a spokesperson for “Indiana Unclaimed” to learn what the IN Attorney General’s office wants to return to you. Over 48 million $ and property returned to Hoosiers this year.

Sammy Terry is a spokesperson for “Davis Homes” The Best Indiana Home Builder to build your next castle, “Gutter Helmet,” who will help you never clean your gutters again and “Scarlet Lane Brewery” Brewers of the Sammy Terry Kolsch Beer available at all Scarlet Lane Tap houses “The Official Beer of Horror.”

For more information, click here.