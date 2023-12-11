“Santa Says” Youtube channel bringing joy around the world.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- As technology becomes more of our daily lives, the big man himself is stepping into the tech world.

Santa Claus has a daily show called “Santa Says”. He spreads good news, reads a Christmas story, and then reads a letter to Santa.

Santa stopped by the Life. Style. Live! studio to talk about his show.

He says it’s important to make sure every child knows they are loved.

Santa Claus publishes a new episode every day through Christmas on Youtube, Facebook and Apple podcast.

In addition children can have “Breakfast with Santa Claus Says LIVE” this Saturday and every Saturday through Christmas at 9:00am ET on Youtube.