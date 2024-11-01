Noblesville’s Sara’s Soiree Music Lounge offers unique live music experience

Sara’s Soiree Music Lounge, a live music venue in Noblesville, has been creating a space for musicians and music lovers since it opened in April. Founded by musician Sara Howe, Sara’s Soiree Music Lounge hosts six live acts a week, from jazz to blues and Latin nights. “I just wanted to create a stage for my musicians,” Howe said. The venue is family-friendly, typically welcoming guests aged 12 and up, providing a unique space for young jazz students in Noblesville to experience live music.

Jazz musician Pavel, who has performed worldwide, described Sara’s Soiree Music Lounge as a unique addition to Noblesville, saying, “Indiana is known for jazz … but there’s not much in that area.” The lounge’s events feature genres across the spectrum, with an upcoming performance by Pavel on December 20, and Latin Night on November 16.

For more information on Sara’s Soiree Music Lounge’s lineup, visit sarassoiree.com.