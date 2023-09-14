Save big this weekend at Indy’s largest consignment sale for kids

Bargains, bargains and MORE bargains!

That’s exactly what you’ll find at this weekend’s Whale of a Sale Consignment Event — the largest of its kind in Indiana, held twice a year since 2009.

On today’s Life. Style. Live!, Courtney O’Neil, Founder of Whale of a Sale stopped by to share all the details!

Here’s more:

The Fall Sale runs Friday through Sunday (Sept 15-17) at the massive Grand Park Event Center in Westfield, IN.

The sale offers one-stop shopping for BABY to TEEN at a fraction of retail price: clothing, toys, strollers, bikes, books, sporting equipment, furniture… plus women’s activewear, upscale clothes, handbags, and more!

Shop up to 100,000+ items from a sold out 850 sellers, spaced out on a full-sized professional soccer field.

Items are marked 60-90% off retail prices. Shop Friday for the best selection!

Then come back for Half Price Day on Sunday for the deepest discounts of the entire sale.

The average consignor earns $500. Unsold clothing can be donated to charity partner Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County.

Consignment is awesome: Shop local – support local families – keep items out of the landfill!

Shopping Tips:

Shop early, make a list, allow plenty of time because there’s so much to see, go to your most desired section first, come back for Half Price Day for the deepest discounts of the sale!

Out-of-town viewers – google to find your local kids sale!

About Whale of a Sale:

Whale of a Sale is Indiana’s largest children’s consignment event, held twice a year since 2009. The sale offers one-stop shopping at a fraction of retail price for baby to teen clothing, toys, strollers, bikes, books, sporting equipment, furniture, PLUS women’s activewear and upscale clothes, handbags, and more!

To learn more ,visit: https://whale-sale.ticketleap.com/whale-of-a-sale-fall-2023-tickets/