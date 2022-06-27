Life.Style.Live!

School bus driver hiring fair happens next weekend

DriveIndySchools, a school transportation driver recruitment program, will host an in-person hiring fair for prospective drivers, and attendees who complete five screening activities during the event will earn a $100 gas gift card!

The event is happening on Saturday, July 9 from 10:00am – 2:00pm at BELIEVE Circle City High School (2540 N. Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46208).

The purpose of this hiring fair is to help fast-track the process of earning a commercial drivers’ license (CDL) or yellow card in order to serve Indianapolis schools as a bus or van driver. Hired drivers will be partnered with Center Township schools this fall.

The Mind Trust, 4mativ and their supporting partners will be on-site to help candidates complete the five initial screening steps (and receive a $100 gas card during the event). This includes, a free, on-site background check, driving record check and sign up for training/test prep with one of the onsite partners during the event. Typically, completing these preliminary steps to earning a CDL or a yellow card not only costs candidates money but also time as they must visit multiple providers to accomplish these steps on their own.

Eligible driver candidates who attend the event will also receive free training to prepare for CDL examinations and up to $1,000 in sign-on bonuses.

These roles also offer a generous schedule that can be full or part-time depending on needs and interest. Drivers can earn up to $21/hour with health benefits while serving Indianapolis students in a vital way. To be eligible, candidates must:

Be at least 21 years of age

Have an Indiana Driver’s License

Have a minimum of three years experience driving on public roads

Be able to pass a background check

Pass a drug screening

Pass a physical exam

Pass a driving record check

The DriveIndySchools campaign is a component of the Circle City Services Collaborative (The Collaborative). The Collaborative is a pilot program that aims to increase access to high-quality transportation services by creating affordable, shared transportation solutions for partner schools.

In spring 2022, the Indiana state legislature passed a law that expanded flexibility for schools on the types of vehicles they use to transport students to and from school. This pilot program is acting on this new flexibility to help increase access to safe, reliable school transportation for Indianapolis students and families. The Collaborative is an initiative of The Mind Trust, who is partnering with 4mativ on route management and driver recruitment.

About DriveIndySchools:

DriveIndySchools is a bus and van operator hiring and training program made possible by a partnership between Indianapolis businesses, schools, and nonprofit organizations as part of the Circle City Services Collaborative. The initiative connects people seeking new careers in education transportation to Indianapolis transportation vendors.

About The Mind Trust

The Mind Trust is an Indianapolis-based education nonprofit that works to build a system of schools that gives every student in Indianapolis, no exceptions, access to a high-quality education. The Mind Trust does this by building a supportive environment for schools through policy and community engagement, empowering talented, diverse educators to launch new schools, and providing existing schools with the support they need to hire world-class talent and achieve excellence. Since 2006, The Mind Trust has supported the launch of 41 schools, 14 education nonprofit organizations, and has helped place more than 1,700 teachers and school leaders in Indianapolis classrooms.

Click here to register for this event. Click here to learn more about The Mind Trust.

