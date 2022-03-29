Life.Style.Live!

School of Rock House Band Punch Bowl performs ‘Gargoyle,’ ‘Bobby Knight’

A music school in Fishers is looking to help kids go from beginner musicians to rock stars.

Soon one of their bands is looking to show off their talents on the international stage.

A Fishers’ School of Rock “house band” named Punch Bowl joined us Tuesday to perform their songs “Gargoyle” and “Bobby Knight.”

Mandy McFarland, general manager, School of Rock in Fishers, was also here to share more about this incredible program and the goals of Punch Bowl. Here’s more from her:

Have you ever dreamed of living out your rock star dreams on an international stage? This June, the talented young musicians of Fishers School of Rock House Band will get to do just that as they step onto the Rock in Rio stage in Madrid, Spain, and Lisbon, Portugal, but they need your help!

As these musicians embark on their first international tour, donations will include travel costs, equipment, fees, and cultural experiences. Your support is vital to the success of raising $90,000.

School of Rock Fishers would love to see families for their big fundraising event. It will be held outside of the School of Rock Fishers, Rock the Lot, located 11740 Olio Rd Suite 100, Fishers, IN on May 14, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 8:30 PM.

There will be a rock-a-long for younger kids in the early afternoon, face painting, and a rock-roll petting zoo. In the later afternoon, around 2:00 PM and evening, there will be various local band performances, karaoke, cake walk, and much more. If you would like to pre purchase your tickets, please go to Fishers School of Rock’s Facebook Page for more information.

If you cannot make it to May 14, 2022 events, there are other ways to support. We are currently doing crowd-sourced funding until April 11, 2022. You can donate at snap-raise.com/v2/fundraisers/school-of-rock-fishers-rio-trip-2022.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to almost 46,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons and piano lessons. The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; 2021 Global Franchise Awards Best Children’s Service and Education Franchise; 2021 Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 Top Children’s Music Enrichment Brand; Franchise Business Review’s 2021 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 100 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

Follow School of Rock on Facebook at facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA.

For more information on School of Rock visit SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515.