Schrott Center for the Arts: Silenced Voices

We’re discussing untold stories of individuals, composers, and literature suppressed during Nazi Germany’s regime, “Silenced Voices.”

The performance boasts a world premiere commission by Victoria Bond, titled “Anne Frank’s Tree,” offering a musical reflection on the symbol of hope embodied by Anne’s Tree.

Bond intricately weaves the narrative, connecting the audience to the sapling from Anne’s tree, now flourishing at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum.

The concert features the captivating rendition of Mendelssohn Violin Concerto by the 2022 IVCI Silver Medalist, Julian Rhee.

The program further pays homage to banned composers Schreker and Korngold, bringing their silenced voices to the forefront of this evocative musical experience.