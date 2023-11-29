‘Science Claus’ to bring a Christmas science lesson to Ben Davis Auditorium

Get ready for an exciting evening of science exploration with Rick Crosslin, the Scientist in Residence at MSD Wayne Township.

On December 1, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., the Ben Davis Auditorium will come alive with Science Claus, a free event that promises fun and learning for all.

Join Rick Crosslin, also known as Science Claus, along with his team of talented elves, including Keith Ramsey, David Edison, Mary Mason, Justin Abner, Caleb Garwood, Allison Kempers, Keliah Cruces, and Joe Cardoza from various educational institutions.

They will unravel the mysteries of cannon balls, oxygen, and the intriguing “whoosh!” factor, all while taking you on a captivating journey through the fascinating world of science.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be entertained and educated by the one and only Science Claus!