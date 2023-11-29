Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘Science Claus’ to bring a Christmas science lesson to Ben Davis Auditorium

A Christmas science lesson

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Get ready for an exciting evening of science exploration with Rick Crosslin, the Scientist in Residence at MSD Wayne Township.

On December 1, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., the Ben Davis Auditorium will come alive with Science Claus, a free event that promises fun and learning for all.

Join Rick Crosslin, also known as Science Claus, along with his team of talented elves, including Keith Ramsey, David Edison, Mary Mason, Justin Abner, Caleb Garwood, Allison Kempers, Keliah Cruces, and Joe Cardoza from various educational institutions.

They will unravel the mysteries of cannon balls, oxygen, and the intriguing “whoosh!” factor, all while taking you on a captivating journey through the fascinating world of science.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be entertained and educated by the one and only Science Claus!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Experience a Jazzy Christmas Brunch...
Life.Style.Live! /
“Black Cake” is Hulu’s newest...
Life.Style.Live! /
AI social media shopping innovations
Life.Style.Live! /
From the Vault: Inside the...
Life.Style.Live! /
Kid-ing with Kayla: Elf on...
Kid-ing with Kayla /
Experience magic at the ‘Holiday...
Life.Style.Live! /
Raising Cane’s launches ‘Holiday Plush...
News /
Celebrate the holidays with SoChatti...
Life.Style.Live! /