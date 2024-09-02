Science Guy Rick Crosslin: Gyroscopic stability, things that spin!

Rick Crosslin, also known as “The Science Guy,” joined us to discuss some fascinating topics, including gyroscopic stability and things that spin.

Rick, who has recently retired after an impressive 48-year career teaching at MSD Wayne Township schools, shared his plans for the future.

Though he has stepped away from the classroom, Rick isn’t slowing down.

He will continue to inspire young minds by performing science shows at schools across central Indiana and the Midwest.

These shows will allow him to bring the excitement of science directly to students, using fun demonstrations to explain complex concepts.

Rick hopes to keep promoting his science outreach through his RickCrosslinScience Facebook page and Gmail.

Additionally, he’s preparing for a special event, “Halloween Magic vs. Science,” which will take place on October 18 at Hendricks Live, located at 200 W. Main Street.

The event, featuring Rick Crosslin and Keith Ramsey, will start at 7 p.m., and admission is just $10.

For more information and to stay updated on Rick’s upcoming activities, you can check out his YouTube channel, where he continues to share his passion for science with viewers of all ages.