Scientist Rick Crosslin demonstrates Newton’s Law of Motion

Scientist Rick Crosslin shared an exciting series of demonstrations today that exemplify Sir Isaac Newton’s Law of Motion! These are perfect for helping kids (and adults!) understand how the law works in everyday life.

He showed us an apple drop, a ball throw, a ball in a curve, a ball on a string, a table cloth trick, and old man skateboards.

