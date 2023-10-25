Search
Scientist Rick Crosslin demonstrates Newton’s Law of Motion

Rick Crosslin demonstrates Sir Isaac Newton’s Law of Motion

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Scientist Rick Crosslin shared an exciting series of demonstrations today that exemplify Sir Isaac Newton’s Law of Motion! These are perfect for helping kids (and adults!) understand how the law works in everyday life.

He showed us an apple drop, a ball throw, a ball in a curve, a ball on a string, a table cloth trick, and old man skateboards.

For more experiments and demonstrations, visit Crosslin on YouTube.

