Scientist Rick Crosslin: Finding Fossils in Indiana

Rick Crosslin, Scientist in Residence for MSD Wayne Township, allowed us to join him on another field trip Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!”

This week he’s talking us along with his class to the west side of Brookville Lake (near Blooming Grove) to an Ordovician Period road cut (350-500 mya).

There, they collected several types of fossils including crinoids, brachiopods, trilobites, horn coral, bryozoan and etc.

Another activity he recommends in that area is visiting the dam at Brookville Lake and flying foam gliders from the top of the hill.

