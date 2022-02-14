Life.Style.Live!

Scientist Rick Crosslin gives a lesson on how the heart works

In honor of the holiday of love, we’re learning all about the heart today from Rick Crosslin, MSD Wayne Township Scientist in Residence.

How does the heart pump blood throughout your body? How does the heart work as a muscle? Why does blood in human veins appear blue from the outside?

Crosslin joined us today to answer all of these questions and more.

For a more detailed version of this lesson, visit youtube.com/watch?v=Tc3A5wGae4U.

For more of Crosslin’s projects visit, youtube.com/channel/UCTUaGjswflD3xO4rzZ5KSeQ.