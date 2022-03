Life.Style.Live!

Scientist Rick Crosslin shares his recipe for ‘Banana Foster’

“Life.Style.Live!” resident scientist Rick Crosslin, admits he can only cook one dish, Bananas Foster. He joined us today to talk a little science and a little dessert as he whips up this classic dish.

For more from Crosslin visit, youtube.com/channel/UCTUaGjswflD3xO4rzZ5KSeQ.